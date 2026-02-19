Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 11:34
11,100 Euro
+13,85 % +1,350
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 08:36 Uhr
37 Leser
cBrain A/S: cBrain upgrades earnings expectations for the financial year 2026

Company Announcement no. 02/2026

cBrain upgrades earnings expectations for the financial year 2026

Copenhagen, February 19, 2026

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) recently announced its 2026-2028 strategy and continues to execute according to plan, maintaining a strong focus on profitable growth.

Based on a review of planned investments and updated sales plans, cBrain now expects earnings before tax (EBT) to be in the range of 20-25%, compared to the previously communicated expectation of 15-20%.

The upgrade reflects improved operational visibility, disciplined cost management, and prioritization of investments aligned with current commercial momentum.

The previously communicated revenue growth expectation of 10-15% remains unchanged, corresponding to expected revenue in the range of DKK 275-290 million.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
