Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 15:47
9,990 Euro
-7,84 % -0,850
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRAIN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRAIN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,26016:42
10,10010,26016:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 11:24 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

cBrain A/S: cBrain invited by the State of California to conduct 12-week AI Proof of Concept

Company Announcement no. 04/2026

cBrain invited by the State of California to conduct 12-week AI Proof of Concept

Copenhagen, February 20, 2026

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has been selected by the State of California to participate in a 12-week Informational Proof of Concept (POC) focused on using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce redundancies and duplicative work by government agencies in California.

The purpose of the POC is to test whether AI can move beyond traditional keyword search and instead deliver contextual understanding of complex regulatory materials - including identifying overlaps, redundancies, and equivalent environmental mitigation requirements across large volumes of public documents.

cBrain will conduct the POC using its fully AI-enabled F2 digital platform. F2 is a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software platform, built specifically for government, where AI capabilities are embedded directly into case workflows and regulatory processes, ensuring scalability, transparency, and compliance.

The POC is conducted as a pre-procurement market research and does not constitute a contract award.

The invitation aligns closely with cBrain's 2026-2028 strategy and its segment focus on environmental permitting and regulatory administration, supporting international expansion based on standardized, AI-enabled COTS software for government.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, lmc@cbrain.com, +45 24429300


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.