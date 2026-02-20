cBrain A/S: cBrain invited by the State of California to conduct 12-week AI Proof of Concept

Company Announcement no. 04/2026

cBrain invited by the State of California to conduct 12-week AI Proof of Concept

Copenhagen, February 20, 2026

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has been selected by the State of California to participate in a 12-week Informational Proof of Concept (POC) focused on using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce redundancies and duplicative work by government agencies in California.

The purpose of the POC is to test whether AI can move beyond traditional keyword search and instead deliver contextual understanding of complex regulatory materials - including identifying overlaps, redundancies, and equivalent environmental mitigation requirements across large volumes of public documents.

cBrain will conduct the POC using its fully AI-enabled F2 digital platform. F2 is a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software platform, built specifically for government, where AI capabilities are embedded directly into case workflows and regulatory processes, ensuring scalability, transparency, and compliance.

The POC is conducted as a pre-procurement market research and does not constitute a contract award.

The invitation aligns closely with cBrain's 2026-2028 strategy and its segment focus on environmental permitting and regulatory administration, supporting international expansion based on standardized, AI-enabled COTS software for government.

