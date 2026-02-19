Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes year-end report and Q4 report 2025

The year ended strongly with an important milestone; the license and option agreement with Moderna, which is an important validation of our technology and has created favourable conditions for 2026 and beyond

Significant events during the fourth quarter of 2025

In December, Nanexa announced a license and option agreement for the development of PharmaShell®-based products with Moderna.

In October, Nanexa announced that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

In October, Nanexa announced that the company has been selected as a finalist in the Drug Delivery Technology category by the renowned publication Fierce Life Sciences.

Significant events after the end of the period

In January, Nanexa announced breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating exceptional pharmacokinetic profile for monthly semaglutide formulation.

During 2026, up until the presentation of this report, holders of warrants have called for the conversion of an additional 8.5 million warrants into shares, providing Nanexa with SEK 17.0 million in cash.

Summary of the reporting period 1 October - 31 December 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 30,090 (4,517)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK 16,665 (-12,025)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK 16,036 (-11,631)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK 0.10 (-0.09)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 19,788 (-18,718)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 44,567 (10,292)

Summary of the reporting period 1 January - 31 December 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 36,149 (24,361)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -8,768 (-26,062)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -11,388 (-24,905)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.07 (-0.18)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 34,276 (-54,877)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 44,567 (10,292)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, 19 February at 1:00 pm CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg and chairman Göran Ando will take place on Thursday, 19 February at 1:00 pm via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

The report commentary will be available via this link.

The report commentary will also be published on Nanexa's website afterwards

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, including the latest license and option agreement with Moderna.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:01 CET.