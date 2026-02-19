Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:19
0,311 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes year-end report and Q4 report 2025

The year ended strongly with an important milestone; the license and option agreement with Moderna, which is an important validation of our technology and has created favourable conditions for 2026 and beyond

Significant events during the fourth quarter of 2025

  • In December, Nanexa announced a license and option agreement for the development of PharmaShell®-based products with Moderna.
  • In October, Nanexa announced that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.
  • In October, Nanexa announced that the company has been selected as a finalist in the Drug Delivery Technology category by the renowned publication Fierce Life Sciences.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • In January, Nanexa announced breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating exceptional pharmacokinetic profile for monthly semaglutide formulation.
  • During 2026, up until the presentation of this report, holders of warrants have called for the conversion of an additional 8.5 million warrants into shares, providing Nanexa with SEK 17.0 million in cash.

Summary of the reporting period 1 October - 31 December 2025

  • Turnover amounted to: TSEK 30,090 (4,517)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK 16,665 (-12,025)
  • Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK 16,036 (-11,631)
  • Earnings per share amounted to: SEK 0.10 (-0.09)
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 19,788 (-18,718)
  • Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 44,567 (10,292)

Summary of the reporting period 1 January - 31 December 2025

  • Turnover amounted to: TSEK 36,149 (24,361)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -8,768 (-26,062)
  • Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -11,388 (-24,905)
  • Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.07 (-0.18)
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 34,276 (-54,877)
  • Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 44,567 (10,292)
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, 19 February at 1:00 pm CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg and chairman Göran Ando will take place on Thursday, 19 February at 1:00 pm via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

The report commentary will be available via this link.

The report commentary will also be published on Nanexa's website afterwards

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.
Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, including the latest license and option agreement with Moderna.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:01 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.