Cint Group AB: Cint Group, year-end report 2025

Q4 sales improving against Q3 migration low-point, strong cash flow

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 41.5m (45.4) corresponding to a decrease of 8.5 percent, or 1.2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 36.5m (40.2), corresponding to a gross margin of 87.8 percent (88.7).

EBITA amounted to EUR 10.8m (12.7) with an EBITA margin of 26.0 percent (28.0).

EBIT amounted to EUR -189.1m (1.4), or EUR 4.1m excluding impairment.

EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR -0.50 (0.01), or EUR 0.04 excluding impairment.

Adjusted EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.03 (0.05)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 21.4m (7.3).

January - December 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 150.4m (166.2), corresponding to a decrease by 9.5 percent, or 6.0 percent on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 132.1m (144.5) corresponding to a gross margin of 87.8 percent (86.9).

EBITA amounted to EUR 29.0m (33.0) with an EBITA margin of 19.3 percent (19.8).

EBIT amounted to EUR -191.7m (-9.1) or EUR 1.6m excluding impairment.

EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR -0.50 (-0.06), or EUR 0.04 excluding impairment.

Adjusted EPS, before dilution amounted to EUR 0.17 (0.10)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 43.3m (15.3).

The Board of Directors will propose to the AGM 2026 that no dividend shall be paid to shareholders.

Significant events during and after the period

Impairment test of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the acquisition of Lucid for the fourth quarter resulted in a non-cash impairment amounting to EUR 193.2m. For more information, please refer to note 7.

In December 2025, the company announced that CFO Niels Boon will be leaving his role. He will remain with the company to May 2026 to guide the transition and support a smooth handover. As of 16 February 2026, Jeremy Fletcher joined Cint as Interim CFO. The search for a permanent CFO is ongoing.

In November 2025 Phil Ahad was appointed as Managing Director, Data with the task of launching and leading the company's new Data business unit and unifying its overall data strategy.

CEO Patrick Comer comments:

Net Cash Position achieved as Consolidation Reaches Final Phase

Sales and profitability

Following the operational challenges experienced in the third quarter, the fourth quarter marked a stabilization of business volumes. Net sales totaled EUR 41.5m. Adjusted for the negative impact of a weaker USD, sales were nearly flat, with a 1.2 percent decline in constant currency (reported -8.5 percent).

Cint Exchange sales fell 16.1 percent year over year (-10.1 percent in constant currency). This is a notable recovery from the third-quarter trough of -23.7 percent in constant currency, reflecting a stabilization in customer migration. This improvement was achieved despite a market backdrop where research budgets continued to lag 2024 levels. As we enter 2026, our focus shifts towards innovation and R&D to drive commercial momentum.

As expected, Media Measurement sales rebounded strongly from the third quarter with growth of 7.2 percent year over year (17.4 percent in constant currency).

EBITA amounted to EUR 10.8m in the quarter (12.7m in the fourth quarter last year) with an EBITA margin of 26.0 percent (28.0). The lower profitability reflects the lower sales volume, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 21.4m (7.3), reflecting significant improvements in working capital management as well as tight cost control. Overall collections for the year have led to a total reduction in accounts receivable of EUR 38.3m in 2025. Net cash flow for the quarter amounted to a positive EUR 12.3m (2.5), including EUR 4.2m (0.0) in loan amortization. Underlying cash flow from operations for the year improved to EUR 43.3m (15.3). We ended the year with a net cash position of EUR 7.8m. This is the first time Cint has been debt-free on a net basis since the Lucid acquisition in December 2021, marking a major milestone in the 'Financial Stability' pillar of our Cint 2.0 strategy.

Looking ahead

The third quarter of 2025 marked the low point of our platform consolidation. As the commercial transition stabilized in the fourth quarter, we shifted our operational focus to innovation and to deliver our product roadmap. Having addressed legacy debt and launched our new platform in 2025, the foundations of Cint 2.0 are now largely in place. Our priority for 2026 is to drive commercial momentum and return to growth as reflected in our financial targets.

Webcast today at 10.00 a.m. CEST

A webcast conference call will be held today at 10:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented by Patrick Comer, CEO and Niels Boon, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcast presentation and conference call live at: webcast. For participation in the telephone conference please register here: telco. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at Cint Investors.

For more information please contact:

Patrik Linzenbold, Head of IR

patrik.linzenbold@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

This information is information that Cint Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:00 CET.