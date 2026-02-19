Anzeige
19.02.2026 07:36 Uhr
Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk today reports its financial results for 2025: improved competitive position in a turbulent market environment

Nilfisk CEO, Jon Sintorn, comments on the results:
"2025 was a year of focused execution and clear priorities. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, we managed to grow our business and materially improve our cost position by the end of the year. Our teams stayed close to customers, strengthened our cost base, and continued to execute our strategic roadmap. As a result, Nilfisk is more robust, more competitive, and better positioned for the future," says Jon Sintorn, CEO of Nilfisk.

Financial highlights

mEUR20252024
Revenue996.31,027.9
Organic growth0.2%1.2%
Gross margin42.0%42.2%
Overhead costs356.6362.0
Overhead cost ratio35.8%35.2%
EBITDA before special items129.2139.8
EBITDA margin before special items13.0%13.6%
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items67.475.9
Operating profit (EBIT) margin before special items6.8%7.4%
Special items, net-93.1-6.4
CAPEX ratio3.1%4.5%
Free cash flow-15.47.7
Net interest-bearing debt307.3270.1
Financial gearing2.4x1.9x
Basic earnings (loss) per share (EPS)-1.351.31


Full-year 2025 highlights

Nilfisk delivered organic growth of 0.2% in 2025, in line with the revised outlook communicated on December 11, 2025. Revenue amounted to 996.3 mEUR, corresponding to reported growth of -3.1%, impacted by negative foreign exchange effects and the divestment of the US high-pressure washer business. The 2025 organic growth was negatively impacted by a significant backlog release in the US in H1 2024. Adjusted for the backlog release, the underlying organic growth was positive by 3.2%.
Profitability remained robust, with an EBITDA margin before special items of 13.0%, reflecting disciplined pricing, cost control, and targeted investments. Gross margin was 42.0%, negatively impacted by increased tariffs but partially offset by operational improvements and pricing initiatives.
By region, EMEA and APAC delivered positive organic growth of 2.3% and 3.9%, respectively, supported by solid commercial execution and market share gains. Performance in the Americas continued to be impacted by a negative backlog effect, primarily in the US Professional Business, and softer order intake resulting in organic growth of -4.9%, although progress was made during the year. Adjusted for the backlog effect, the Americas region delivered growth of 4.9%.
Nilfisk continued to execute structural efficiency initiatives in 2025, including production consolidations and cost reduction programs, which are now visible in a more competitive cost base. Working capital discipline and portfolio actions, including the divestment of the US high-pressure washer business, supported financial resilience and will, going forward, positively impact our emissions footprint.

Financial outlook for 2026

Nilfisk expects organic revenue growth to be between -1% and 2% and an EBIT margin before special items in the range of 7.0% to 9.0%.
The outlook is based on assumptions including:

  • Stable economic climate
  • Trade wars do not intensify and/or lead to a recession


Contact
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations & Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

Forward-looking statements
Statements made about the future in this report reflect the Executive Management Board's current expectations with regard to future events and financial results. Statements about the future are by their nature subject to uncertainty, and the results achieved may therefore differ from expectations, due to economic and financial market developments, legislative and regulatory changes in markets that the Nilfisk Group operates in, development in product demand, competitive conditions, energy and raw material prices, and other risk factors. Nilfisk Holding A/S disclaims any liability to update or adjust statements about the future or the possible reasons for differences between actual and anticipated results except where required by legislation or other regulations.


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
