Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB Annual Report 2025

Lea Bank AB publishes the annual report for 2025. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.72 per share to the Annual General Meeting in 2026.



JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025

The loan portfolio amounted to 9,336 MSEK

Total operating income amounted to 670 MSEK

The cost/income ratio was 32.4%

The credit loss level was 3.6%

Operating profit amounted to 147 MSEK

Net profit for the year amounted to 115 MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to 1.11 SEK

Return on equity was 8.8%

Adjusted return on equity (excluding surplus capital above regulatory requirements) was 13.9%

The CET1 capital ratio amounted to 15.6% and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.6%

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.72 SEK per share to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025



There have been no material events after the reporting period.



Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: ir@leabank.se



Gard Haugen, CFO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: ir@leabank.se



Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act