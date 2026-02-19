Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB Annual Report 2025

Lea Bank AB publishes the annual report for 2025. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.72 per share to the Annual General Meeting in 2026.
JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025
- The loan portfolio amounted to 9,336 MSEK
- Total operating income amounted to 670 MSEK
- The cost/income ratio was 32.4%
- The credit loss level was 3.6%
- Operating profit amounted to 147 MSEK
- Net profit for the year amounted to 115 MSEK
- Earnings per share amounted to 1.11 SEK
- Return on equity was 8.8%
- Adjusted return on equity (excluding surplus capital above regulatory requirements) was 13.9%
- The CET1 capital ratio amounted to 15.6% and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.6%
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.72 SEK per share to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025
There have been no material events after the reporting period.
Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se
Gard Haugen, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se
Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
