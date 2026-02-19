Anzeige
WKN: A40ZAL | ISIN: SE0023261300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB Annual Report 2025

Lea Bank AB publishes the annual report for 2025. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.72 per share to the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025

  • The loan portfolio amounted to 9,336 MSEK
  • Total operating income amounted to 670 MSEK
  • The cost/income ratio was 32.4%
  • The credit loss level was 3.6%
  • Operating profit amounted to 147 MSEK
  • Net profit for the year amounted to 115 MSEK
  • Earnings per share amounted to 1.11 SEK
  • Return on equity was 8.8%
  • Adjusted return on equity (excluding surplus capital above regulatory requirements) was 13.9%
  • The CET1 capital ratio amounted to 15.6% and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.6%
  • The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.72 SEK per share to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025


There have been no material events after the reporting period.

Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Gard Haugen, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Lea Bank AB is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB, +46 7 044 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
