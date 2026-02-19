Anzeige
Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports Further High Grade Results at FDNS Including 91.3 g/t over 20.65 Metres and Expands the Mineralized Footprint at FDN East

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional strong results from its ongoing conversion and near mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Following the declaration of inaugural Mineral Reserves at Fruta del Norte South ("FDNS"), continued drilling has further confirmed and expanded high grade mineralization within the deposit. At FDN East, where the Company recently announced its inaugural Mineral Resource, ongoing drilling has identified new high grade mineralized veins that extend the known footprint from 500 to 650 metres and highlight meaningful untapped potential. PDF Version

Highlights

  • FDNS Conversion Drilling: Drill results confirm gold mineralization with several outstanding intercepts and delineate wide, high grade zones within the mineral envelope supporting further Mineral Reserve expansion potential at FDNS.
  • FDNS Exploration Drilling: Drilling returned exceptional results outside the Mineral Resource envelope, discovering additional mineralized veins for further investigation in the southern sector and along the northern extension of the deposit, highlighting the growth potential of this mineral system.
  • FDN East: Newly discovered mineralized veins extend the known footprint by approximately 150 metres beyond the inaugural Mineral Resource, validating the Company's geological interpretation of a much broader mineralized trend potentially extending under cover toward the Sandia porphyry.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "These results continue to demonstrate the strength and scale of the Fruta del Norte epithermal gold mineral system. Conversion drilling at FDNS is delivering wide, high grade intervals that strongly support future Mineral Reserve growth, while ongoing exploration drilling has discovered new veins that potentially extend the deposit to the north and south beyond the currently defined limits. At FDN East, results support our interpretation of a potential broader mineralized trend that may extend up to a kilometre toward the Sandia porphyry. Collectively, these results highlight the exceptional growth pipeline at Fruta del Norte."

FDNS Conversion Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole FDN-C25-323 intersected 92.37 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 4.55m from 75.85m, including:
    • 1,010 g/t Au over 0.40m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-365 intersected 41.23 g/t Au over 8.40m from 12.05m, including:
    • 131.86 g/t Au over 2.35m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-364 intersected 30.82 g/t Au over 8.30m from 35.60m, including:
    • 67.53 g/t Au over 3.45m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-359 intersected 98.06 g/t Au over 5.80m from 28.45m, including:
    • 405.08 g/t Au over 1.20m

FDNS Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole UGE-S-25-384 intersected 91.32 g/t Au over 20.65m from 91.75m, including:
    • 405.57 g/t Au over 2.80m
  • • Drill hole UGE-S-25-395 intersected 18.44 g/t Au over 3.40m from 226.20m, including:
    • 59.0 g/t Au over 1.0m

FDN East Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole UGE-E-25-401 intersected 12.75 g/t Au over 7.45m from 479.50m including:
    • 47.67 g/t Au over 1.80m (Far eastern FDN East extension)
  • Drill hole UGE-E-25-361 intersected 42.41 g/t Au over 2.10m from 137.40m, including:
    • 220.00 g/t Au over 0.40m

DRILLING PROGRAMS

Lundin Gold's near-mine exploration strategy is focused on extending mine life by discovering and delineating new mineralized zones close to FDN's operations. These efforts have contributed to significant Mineral Reserve additions since the start of commercial production.

In 2025, the Company completed over 121,519 metres of drilling across 383 holes. In 2026, the program is planned to expand to at least 133,000 metres, with 17 rigs now active across conversion and near-mine exploration programs, the largest drilling campaign ever on the FDN land package.

FDNS

In 2025, conversion drilling successfully advanced in the central portion of the deposit, where the Company recently declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 million ounces ("Moz") (2.50 million tonnes ("Mt") at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after its discovery. Further information, including the 2025 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource statement, is available in the Company's news release dated February 17, 2026.

Conversion drilling in 2026 aims to continue to convert Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and support further Reserve additions. Several results to date have confirmed mineralization in distinct areas, including wide high grade zones in holes FDN-C25-365 (41.23 g/t Au over 8.40m) and FDN-C25-364 (30.82 g/t Au over 8.30m), within the central portion of FDNS.

Exploration drilling at FDNS has focused on its Northern and Southern Extensions. The exploratory hole UGE-S-25-395 (15.32 g/t Au over 3.70m; 18.44 g/t over 3.40m; 11.08 g/t Au over 3.55m) intercepted several mineralized veins and indicated areas for further expansion to the North. To the south, exploratory hole UGE-S25-384 (91.32 g/t Au over 20.65m) delivered a remarkable intercept, indicating the presence of additional veins that warrant follow-up drilling. Two rigs are currently active at FDNS, and full assay results are provided in Table 1.

FDN EAST

The FDN East deposit is a buried epithermal system made up of multiple subparallel north-south-trending veins located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's existing underground infrastructure. Drilling in 2025 outlined a 500 metre strike length and supported an initial Mineral Resource of 0.42 Moz Au (2.17 Mt at 6.01 g/t Au). For further details refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2026. The deposit remains completely open

Of note, the exploratory hole UGE-E-25-401 (12.89 g/t Au over 5.45 m and 12.75 g/t Au over 7.45 m) discovered new mineralized veins located farther east, confirming mineralization continues approximately 150 metres east of the initial Mineral Resource. Drill hole UGE-E-25-422, which intersected typical epithermal hydrothermal alteration with brecciated quartz-chalcedony veining containing visible gold, further confirms the downdip extension of this newly identified zone (Figures 3 and 4). Assay results for UGE-E-25-422 are still pending

These recently completed exploration holes support the Company's geological interpretation that favourable host rocks present at FDN and FDN East continue beneath the sedimentary cover for approximately an additional one kilometre to the east. This interpretation is reinforced by the results of the recently acquired 2D active seismic survey (Figure 4). The potential mineralized trend identified beneath this cover remains entirely untested and represents a significant area for future discovery around FDN. Additional step-out drill holes are currently being planned. Two underground rigs are turning at FDN East, and a surface rig is scheduled for mobilization to the area.

Figure 1: Map showing FDN deposit and FDNS selected drilling results

Figure 2: Map showing FDN and FDNS deposit with selected FDNS conversion and exploration drilling results

Figure 3: Map showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East and the location of the newly intercepted veins with selected FDN East drilling results

Figure 4: 2D active seismic survey cross section showing FDN East deposit with selected FDN East drilling results and new drill results along the east extension

Qualified Persons and Technical Note

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on February 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C25-322

26.35

27.60

1.25

0.72

17.60

16.79

FDNS

Underground

Including

26.75

27.15

0.40

0.23

51.00

42.40

FDN-C25-322

78.60

79.80

1.20

0.60

12.34

12.00

Including

79.40

79.80

0.40

0.20

33.70

19.00

FDN-C25-322

112.90

118.75

5.85

2.93

11.35

16.36

Including

115.80

116.20

0.40

0.20

145.00

102.00

FDN-C25-322

145.55

147.05

1.50

0.75

6.64

7.29

FDN-C25-323

0.00

2.35

2.35

2.27

4.62

21.03

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-323

3.80

8.25

4.45

4.30

9.17

49.41

Including

7.65

8.25

0.60

0.58

42.40

63.90

FDN-C25-323

37.95

40.55

2.60

2.56

7.23

59.09

Including

38.75

39.75

1.00

0.98

14.65

126.00

FDN-C25-323

46.30

49.50

3.20

3.15

34.66

22.26

Including

47.55

48.50

0.95

0.94

109.55

45.22

FDN-C25-323

51.85

56.70

4.85

4.78

22.37

51.72

Including

52.80

53.80

1.00

0.98

92.10

109.00

FDN-C25-323

59.65

61.80

2.15

2.12

6.73

163.91

Including

60.45

60.85

0.40

0.39

13.90

188.00

FDN-C25-323

71.55

74.00

2.45

2.41

5.28

21.22

Including

73.60

74.00

0.40

0.39

19.10

78.80

FDN-C25-323

75.85

80.40

4.55

4.48

92.37

51.98

Including

75.85

76.25

0.40

0.39

1010.00

357.00

FDN-C25-324

11.65

15.95

4.30

3.04

6.32

34.34

FDNS

Underground

Including

11.65

13.55

1.90

1.34

11.87

35.87

FDN-C25-324

39.10

39.70

0.60

0.39

30.50

16.70

FDN-C25-324

43.90

44.35

0.45

0.29

46.50

36.80

FDN-C25-324

66.30

69.05

2.75

1.77

23.89

13.85

Including

67.30

68.00

0.70

0.45

73.70

30.50

FDN-C25-324

79.75

81.55

1.80

1.16

7.50

19.08

Including

80.40

80.80

0.40

0.26

29.00

49.90

FDN-C25-324

94.25

96.25

2.00

1.41

30.11

32.31

Including

94.25

94.90

0.65

0.46

86.10

21.90

FDN-C25-324

99.90

100.85

0.95

0.67

52.80

10.70

FDN-C25-324

123.65

124.05

0.40

0.26

62.20

65.30

FDN-C25-324

193.40

194.65

1.25

0.88

16.62

107.60

Including

193.40

194.00

0.60

0.42

33.20

218.00

FDN-C25-324

260.30

263.75

3.45

2.22

6.33

27.48

Including

263.35

263.75

0.40

0.26

44.80

102.00

FDN-C25-327

31.20

33.30

2.10

1.72

4.25

16.42

FDNS

Underground

Including

31.60

32.05

0.45

0.37

16.70

51.90

FDN-C25-327

56.35

60.95

4.60

3.77

2.84

6.31

Including

59.45

59.85

0.40

0.33

9.23

5.30

FDN-C25-327

94.20

100.15

5.95

4.87

4.19

7.41

Including

94.20

95.10

0.90

0.74

15.40

9.10

FDN-C25-327

136.00

144.30

8.30

7.19

3.72

10.92

Including

138.70

139.15

0.45

0.39

15.90

22.80

FDN-C25-327

153.15

162.30

9.15

7.50

3.78

5.70

FDN-C25-332

0.00

4.15

4.15

4.09

6.06

9.11

FDNS

Underground

Including

1.80

2.90

1.10

1.08

19.85

8.40

FDN-C25-332

75.60

76.65

1.05

1.03

14.50

30.20

FDN-C25-332

134.90

140.35

5.45

4.72

6.37

83.45

Including

135.55

137.30

1.75

1.52

16.35

225.98

FDN-C25-333

0.00

2.10

2.10

1.90

5.91

8.46

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

0.55

0.55

0.50

19.90

10.00

FDN-C25-333

7.95

10.35

2.40

2.08

59.11

31.88

Including

7.95

8.35

0.40

0.35

328.00

112.00

FDN-C25-333

35.00

35.80

0.80

0.73

19.76

27.70

FDN-C25-333

40.80

42.70

1.90

1.72

5.74

41.81

Including

42.10

42.70

0.60

0.56

14.65

115.00

FDN-C25-333

43.50

47.65

4.15

3.90

3.74

16.56

FDN-C25-333

44.15

47.65

3.50

3.17

3.87

18.29

Including

47.10

47.65

0.55

0.50

7.83

14.00

FDN-C25-334

20.10

22.85

2.75

2.11

4.25

14.18

FDNS

Underground

Including

21.05

21.55

0.50

0.38

13.60

23.40

FDN-C25-334

25.55

25.95

0.40

0.28

41.00

13.50

FDN-C25-334

44.60

49.40

4.80

3.93

14.86

64.03

Including

47.30

48.55

1.25

1.02

43.18

216.16

FDN-C25-334

51.95

52.90

0.95

0.73

11.80

201.00

FDN-C25-334

66.00

71.05

5.05

3.87

43.13

50.11

Including

66.00

68.05

2.05

1.57

103.21

111.66

FDN-C25-334

75.00

76.15

1.15

0.88

56.28

14.17

FDN-C25-335

7.20

10.00

2.80

2.14

4.33

5.53



Including

7.20

7.60

0.40

0.31

16.25

10.70

FDN-C25-335

20.40

27.30

6.90

4.44

19.91

23.88

Including

20.40

23.15

2.75

1.77

30.57

29.95

Including

26.10

27.30

1.20

0.77

37.14

35.40

FDN-C25-335

41.00

43.25

2.25

1.84

42.07

36.42

Including

42.85

43.25

0.40

0.33

151.00

72.70

FDN-C25-336

9.40

13.40

4.00

3.98

7.41

10.00

FDNS

Underground

Including

9.40

10.95

1.55

1.54

15.77

16.75

FDN-C25-336

24.10

26.65

2.55

2.54

11.47

25.98

Including

24.10

25.05

0.95

0.95

18.00

28.80

FDN-C25-337

0.00

5.45

5.45

5.43

20.09

14.00

FDNS

Underground

Including

0.00

0.60

0.60

0.60

164.00

64.20

FDN-C25-337

22.50

24.70

2.20

2.19

6.85

33.72

Including

22.50

23.70

1.20

1.20

10.87

51.87

FDN-C25-337

44.70

47.35

2.65

2.65

11.95

38.48

Including

46.50

47.35

0.85

0.85

20.10

52.30

FDN-C25-337

49.60

52.45

2.85

2.85

6.21

19.03

FDN-C25-337

73.00

75.40

2.40

2.39

6.01

11.48

Including

73.40

74.40

1.00

1.00

12.35

10.20

FDN-C25-337

77.15

80.00

2.85

2.84

5.07

4.19

Including

77.15

77.55

0.40

0.40

24.80

12.90

FDN-C25-337

102.00

105.80

3.80

3.79

3.56

7.44

Including

102.00

103.00

1.00

1.00

8.15

7.20

FDN-C25-337

110.70

113.70

3.00

2.95

7.86

33.16

Including

111.10

112.30

1.20

1.18

15.62

14.43

FDN-C25-337

123.30

127.10

3.80

3.79

6.36

56.66

FDN-C25-342

91.60

97.35

5.75

5.40

20.23

135.34

FDNS

Underground

Including

92.25

94.05

1.80

1.69

61.42

379.03

FDN-C25-343

3.40

5.40

2.00

1.99

14.92

34.81

FDNS

Underground

Including

3.40

3.85

0.45

0.45

63.60

36.40

FDN-C25-343

20.00

24.60

4.60

3.98

5.91

11.83

Including

23.00

24.60

1.60

1.39

11.43

17.70

FDN-C25-343

38.60

43.25

4.65

4.03

13.94

20.40

Including

42.00

43.25

1.25

1.08

42.20

27.16

FDN-C25-343

61.20

63.30

2.10

2.09

8.74

10.29

FDN-C25-344

6.70

9.50

2.80

2.80

8.87

9.19

FDNS

Underground

Including

6.70

7.10

0.40

0.40

28.90

15.10

FDN-C25-344

53.20

55.60

2.40

2.40

4.59

5.40

Including

54.75

55.60

0.85

0.85

7.74

6.30

FDN-C25-344

59.10

61.30

2.20

2.20

6.13

7.35

Including

59.10

59.50

0.40

0.40

23.70

13.80

FDN-C25-345

9.00

10.20

1.20

0.98

14.29

9.80

FDNS

Underground

Including

9.00

9.80

0.80

0.66

20.70

12.50

FDN-C25-345

29.10

34.30

5.20

3.98

5.11

10.38

Including

32.90

34.30

1.40

1.07

14.03

13.77

FDN-C25-345

39.60

41.35

1.75

1.34

6.49

7.13

Including

40.95

41.35

0.40

0.31

23.20

18.50

FDN-C25-345

50.00

53.15

3.15

2.58

18.56

12.86

Including

50.80

52.15

1.35

1.11

37.73

20.01

FDN-C25-345

89.30

93.25

3.95

3.42

9.21

65.74

Including

89.30

90.45

1.15

1.00

23.63

115.40

FDN-C25-346

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-347

37.55

40.90

3.35

2.57

5.95

12.50



Including

39.55

40.40

0.85

0.65

12.31

9.99

FDN-C25-348

35.10

44.80

9.70

9.70

30.99

19.72

FDNS

Underground

Including

36.50

40.10

3.60

3.60

73.82

38.49

FDN-C25-349

38.10

41.90

3.80

1.90

7.72

5.67

FDNS

Underground

Including

38.90

40.00

1.10

0.55

18.73

6.96

FDN-C25-349

45.35

47.80

2.45

1.23

4.85

5.12

Including

46.40

47.10

0.70

0.35

8.68

5.60

FDN-C25-349

58.65

62.60

3.95

1.98

5.46

4.96

Including

58.65

59.40

0.75

0.38

8.16

2.70

FDN-C25-350

54.75

56.90

2.15

1.86

7.54

5.42

FDNS

Underground

Including

55.80

56.90

1.10

0.95

12.15

8.50

FDN-C25-350

73.80

78.10

4.30

3.72

7.32

8.33

Including

74.60

75.30

0.70

0.61

34.40

20.30

FDN-C25-351

82.40

84.60

2.20

2.17

5.75

8.21

FDNS

Underground

Including

82.40

83.00

0.60

0.59

13.20

10.50

FDN-C25-351

88.60

93.05

4.45

4.38

25.45

5.99

Including

90.65

91.05

0.40

0.39

270.00

44.50

FDN-C25-351

98.05

100.25

2.20

2.19

9.11

7.32

Including

99.45

100.25

0.80

0.80

22.90

12.30

FDN-C25-351

125.20

130.50

5.30

5.28

7.50

20.92

Including

128.30

130.50

2.20

2.19

14.72

31.60

FDN-C25-352

63.40

65.55

2.15

2.14

5.79

10.30



Including

63.40

63.90

0.50

0.50

17.00

12.00

FDN-C25-353

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-354

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-356

59.00

62.45

3.45

2.64

3.38

32.56

FDNS

Underground

Including

59.00

59.40

0.40

0.31

12.25

32.00

FDN-C25-356

128.20

130.50

2.30

1.48

11.52

120.84

Including

128.20

129.25

1.05

0.67

23.66

251.64

FDN-C25-356

145.05

154.75

9.70

6.86

10.23

94.97

Including

145.05

147.60

2.55

1.80

21.19

113.13

FDN-C25-356

177.60

180.60

3.00

2.46

4.67

69.33

Including

177.60

178.90

1.30

1.06

7.16

75.35

FDN-C25-357

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-358

70.80

74.20

3.40

3.28

13.83

21.78

FDNS

Underground

Including

72.50

73.55

1.05

1.01

42.00

48.07

FDN-C25-359

3.05

4.05

1.00

0.98

12.84

15.52

FDNS

Underground

Including

3.50

4.05

0.55

0.54

21.90

14.30

FDN-C25-359

21.50

25.35

3.85

3.79

90.56

446.28

Including

23.85

25.35

1.50

1.48

229.54

1085.33

FDN-C25-359

28.45

34.25

5.80

5.71

98.06

192.08

Including

32.10

33.30

1.20

1.18

405.08

364.83

FDN-C25-359

83.25

85.20

1.95

1.92

4.95

68.54

FDN-C25-360

34.25

39.35

5.10

4.18

7.63

83.49

FDNS

Underground

Including

35.75

37.35

1.60

1.31

14.33

145.64

FDN-C25-361

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-362

26.30

27.75

1.45

1.40

10.47

41.24

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-362

38.15

39.70

1.55

1.50

5.73

51.80

FDN-C25-362

44.70

46.10

1.40

1.35

8.45

68.57

FDN-C25-363

35.30

36.85

1.55

1.53

17.21

17.20

FDNS

Underground

Including

35.30

35.75

0.45

0.44

57.10

31.70

FDN-C25-363

64.00

66.40

2.40

2.39

25.90

12.84

Including

64.95

65.35

0.40

0.40

151.50

50.00

FDN-C25-364

35.60

43.90

8.30

6.36

30.82

41.36

FDNS

Underground

Including

39.45

42.90

3.45

2.64

67.53

81.57

FDN-C25-364

53.85

58.90

5.05

4.14

3.60

9.51

Including

57.50

58.90

1.40

1.15

7.39

7.64

FDN-C25-365

5.30

5.75

0.45

0.45

28.10

42.10

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-365

7.45

10.00

2.55

2.54

5.09

16.29

FDN-C25-365

12.05

20.45

8.40

8.37

41.23

42.05

Including

18.10

20.45

2.35

2.34

131.86

81.08

FDN-C25-365

25.70

32.85

7.15

7.12

11.21

45.11

Including

30.80

32.85

2.05

2.04

16.21

48.87

FDN-C25-365

38.50

44.50

6.00

5.91

12.21

45.91

Including

43.25

44.50

1.25

1.23

22.16

83.66

FDN-C25-365

55.70

60.80

5.10

4.42

9.95

8.11

Including

58.75

60.80

2.05

1.78

21.57

8.38

FDN-C25-366

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-367

44.00

45.70

1.70

0.98

4.93

8.36

FDNS

Underground

Including

44.00

44.40

0.40

0.23

12.80

9.30

FDN-C25-367

48.95

51.15

2.20

1.26

8.89

48.40

FDN-C25-367

50.45

70.10

3.40

1.95

7.59

4.18

Including

50.45

51.15

0.70

0.40

13.95

84.30

FDN-C25-367

90.60

98.65

8.05

4.03

5.07

6.58

FDN-C25-367

114.20

118.80

4.60

4.17

12.53

7.96

Including

115.30

117.25

1.95

1.77

18.74

8.85

FDN-C25-368

97.35

106.70

9.35

8.79

9.24

9.86

FDNS

Underground

Including

103.50

106.70

3.20

3.01

17.29

11.12

FDN-C25-369

19.00

21.60

2.60

2.36

7.41

5.68

FDNS

Underground

Including

20.00

20.50

0.50

0.45

13.35

9.90

FDN-C25-370

19.30

23.85

4.55

2.28

54.73

48.83

FDNS

Underground

Including

23.00

23.85

0.85

0.43

91.66

50.81

FDN-C25-370

69.60

75.20

5.60

3.60

8.33

4.33

Including

69.60

70.15

0.55

0.35

47.80

8.40

FDN-C25-370

84.60

87.40

2.80

1.98

4.42

3.19

Including

85.00

85.85

0.85

0.65

8.49

5.74

FDN-C25-370

97.25

102.75

5.50

4.21

6.29

3.11

FDN-C25-371

14.60

17.00

2.40

2.32

4.51

13.24

FDNS

Underground

Including

16.55

17.00

0.45

0.43

14.65

25.60

FDN-C25-372

57.10

60.00

2.90

2.86

21.97

11.50

FDNS

Underground

Including

58.90

60.00

1.10

1.08

52.00

18.00

FDN-C25-373

24.15

24.95

0.80

0.69

11.53

30.05

FDNS

Underground

Including

24.55

24.95

0.40

0.35

21.10

33.90

FDN-C25-374

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-375

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-376

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

FDN-C25-377

Pending Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-25-384

40.65

43.50

2.85

2.81

3.50

3.91

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-25-384

83.30

85.80

2.50

2.46

20.95

10.63

Including

83.30

84.30

1.00

0.98

47.18

20.83

UGE-S-25-384

91.75

112.40

20.65

20.34

91.32

31.33

Including

109.10

111.90

2.80

2.76

405.57

80.82

UGE-S-25-384

117.80

122.30

4.50

4.48

21.52

10.46

Including

121.90

122.30

0.40

0.40

204.00

52.20

UGE-S-25-393

No Significant Results

FDNS

Underground

UGE-S-25-394

247.10

248.75

1.65

1.26

6.20

18.45

FDNS

Underground

Including

247.60

248.05

0.45

0.34

19.15

55.50

UGE-S-25-394

254.05

258.05

4.00

3.06

10.17

6.57

Including

256.70

258.05

1.35

1.03

28.44

10.54

UGE-S-25-395

158.80

160.20

1.40

0.99

26.25

18.24

FDNS

Underground

Including

158.80

159.20

0.40

0.28

89.80

40.60

UGE-S-25-395

181.15

184.85

3.70

3.69

15.32

10.87

Including

181.15

182.40

1.25

1.25

43.70

18.02

UGE-S-25-395

217.45

220.20

2.75

2.75

6.37

24.96

Including

217.45

218.25

0.80

0.80

16.05

38.80

UGE-S-25-395

226.20

229.60

3.40

3.40

18.44

21.85

Including

226.20

227.20

1.00

1.00

59.00

54.60

UGE-S-25-395

257.65

261.20

3.55

3.50

11.08

23.79

Including

260.70

261.20

0.50

0.49

41.30

24.20

UGE-S-25-395

277.05

279.05

2.00

1.97

6.44

6.08

Including

278.65

279.05

0.40

0.39

13.60

15.80

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

UGE-E-25-361

137.40

139.50

2.10

2.03

42.41

14.09

FDN-East

Underground

Including

138.10

138.50

0.40

0.39

220.00

66.50

UGE-E-25-361

190.00

196.70

6.70

6.55

5.01

5.82

Including

191.65

192.20

0.55

0.54

15.30

8.20

Including

196.30

196.70

0.40

0.39

17.85

7.70

UGE-E-25-379

172.00

172.40

0.40

0.39

15.55

6.60

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-379

219.30

222.40

3.10

3.05

4.71

4.57

UGE-E-25-386

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-389

210.40

211.90

1.50

1.36

11.40

4.13

FDN-East

Underground

Including

211.50

211.90

0.40

0.36

42.10

14.40

UGE-E-25-390

221.10

223.90

2.80

2.77

6.01

154.87

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-390

277.00

285.15

8.15

8.12

5.95

16.67

Including

277.00

277.40

0.40

0.40

101.50

47.90

UGE-E-25-392

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-401

466.80

472.25

5.45

-

12.89

17.47

FDN-East Exploration

Underground

Including

466.80

468.25

1.45

-

44.91

54.23

UGE-E-25-401

479.50

486.95

7.45

-

12.75

185.77

Including

485.15

486.95

1.80

-

47.67

608.67

UGE-E-25-401

512.00

513.00

1.00

-

9.45

7.70

UGE-E-25-402

157.50

158.30

0.80

0.77

101.71

42.20

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-405

128.55

130.90

2.35

-

5.68

2.80

FDN-East Exploration

Underground

Including

130.15

130.90

0.75

-

17.35

5.80

UGE-E-25-405

346.00

347.00

1.00

0.98

13.25

7.10

FDN-East

UGE-E-25-410

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-419

138.65

139.90

1.25

0.98

9.68

6.84

FDN-East

Underground

Including

138.65

139.05

0.40

0.98

29.20

16.90

UGE-E-25-422

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-424

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-425

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-427

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

Table 3: FDNS and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Zone

Year

FDN-C25-322

FDNS

778221

9582427

1088

100

-70

200.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-323

FDNS

778222

9582426

1088

135

-27

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-324

FDNS

778221

9582427

1088

128

-63

270.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-327

FDNS

778211

9582326

1185

141

35

177.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-332

FDNS

778199

9582348

1089

125

-28

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-333

FDNS

778199

9582348

1089

130

-44

149.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-334

FDNS

778199

9582348

1088

95

-57

120.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-335

FDNS

778199

9582348

1088

49

-59

250.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-336

FDNS

778199

9582348

1090

107

-5

150.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-337

FDNS

778199

9582348

1090

95

-14

156.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-342

FDNS

778205

9582143

1192

42

-37

118.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-343

FDNS

778207

9582428

1181

153

3

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-344

FDNS

778211

9582326

1183

161

-3

80.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-345

FDNS

778222

9582330

1182

72

-40

124.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-346

FDNS

778194

9582527

1182

360

39

73.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-347

FDNS

778193

9582527

1180

341

5

65.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-348

FDNS

778193

9582522

1180

218

22

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-349

FDNS

778210

9582331

1185

37

40

89.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-350

FDNS

778222

9582139

1194

89

22

165.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-351

FDNS

778204

9582143

1193

42

-8

145.70

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-352

FDNS

778218

9582534

1086

128

-41

170.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-353

FDNS

778219

9582535

1086

95

-25

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-354

FDNS

778219

9582536

1086

79

-47

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-355

FDNS

778217

9582533

1085

159

-48

140.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-356

FDNS

778218

9582534

1085

132

-56

190.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-357

FDNS

778218

9582534

1085

105

-54

166.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-358

FDNS

778218

9582534

1088

125

15

85.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-359

FDNS

778202

9582425

1080

120

-64

90.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-360

FDNS

778200

9582432

1087

71

-45

95.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-361

FDNS

778221

9582427

1090

65

25

74.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-362

FDNS

778221

9582428

1091

110

37

71.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-363

FDNS

778176

9582553

1088

328

20

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-364

FDNS

778176

9582553

1087

342

5

100.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-365

FDNS

778176

9582552

1088

308

35

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-366

FDNS

778211

9582662

1083

238

-32

100.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-367

FDNS

778211

9582662

1083

246

-22

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-368

FDNS

778212

9582662

1086

220

30

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-369

FDNS

778211

9582667

1087

308

45

60.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-370

FDNS

778175

9582550

1086

282

-36

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-371

FDNS

778174

9582680

1085

250

27

80.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-372

FDNS

778174

9582680

1083

255

-15

80.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-373

FDNS

778199

9582547

1085

100

-50

76.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-374

FDNS

778192

9582548

1085

130

-55

247.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-375

FDNS

778219

9582534

1087

115

-10

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-376

FDNS

778215

9582432

1088

340

-32

131.80

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-377

FDNS

778192

9582547

1085

154

-47

121.40

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-384

FDNS

778205

9582136

1194

120

5

229.20

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-393

FDNS

778152

9582828

1221

157

-34

210.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-394

FDNS

778151

9582828

1222

170

-5

300.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-395

FDNS

778151

9582828

1221

173

-55

350.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-361

FDN - East

778168

9583295

1271

80

9

270.40

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-379

FDN - East

778168

9583295

1271

60

11

265.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-386

FDN - East

778168

9583296

1272

50

23

300.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-389

FDN - East

778167

9583294

1271

90

26

448.80

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-390

FDN - East

778172

9582956

1271

80

7

478.40

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-392

FDN - East

778171

9582955

1272

115

10

508.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-401

FDN - East

778154

9582829

1223

101

8

724.10

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-402

FDN - East

778168

9583294

1271

90

15

500.30

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-405

FDN - East

778171

9582955

1271

110

-10

457.50

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-410

FDN - East

778168

9583294

1270

80

0

410.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-419

FDN - East

778168

9583296

1271

66

10

450.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-422

FDN - East

778138

9582952

1028

115

-7

775.40

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-424

FDN - East

778168

9583295

1270

60

0

375.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-425

FDN - East

778172

9582956

1271

70

-8

500.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-427

FDN - East

778154

9582829

1223

110

8

647.80

Underground

2025

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]

© 2026 PR Newswire
