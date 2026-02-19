Anzeige
50% mehr Power - steht hier der Batterie-Durchbruch 2026 bevor?
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 10:34
26,640 Euro
+0,15 % +0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
110 Leser
Royal Philips: Philips publishes its Annual Report 2025

February 19, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2025.

Philips' Annual Report 2025 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 8, 2026. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM will be published in due course.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2025 with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and expects to file the report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today (www.sec.gov).

The Annual Report 2025 (in ESEF and on Form 20-F) is available to shareholders and other interested parties at www.results.philips.com. A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: annual.report@philips.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614 869 261
E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 205 977 055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements and other information
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


