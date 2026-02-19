

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The new Pixel 10a is available for $499 starting March 5 at the Google Store and major carriers. Pre-order for Pixel 10a has begun on Wednesday. Pixel Buds 2a will also be launched in two new colors, Berry and Fog, to complement Pixel 10a.



Pixel 10a is powered by custom-built Google Tensor G4 chip, giving total access to Gemini. It has a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The device has Camera Coach, which uses Gemini models to give step-by-step guidance on lighting and composition, to take better pictures.



The 6.3-inch Actua display is 11% brighter than Pixel 9a. Pixel 10a comes in Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian. Also, Pixel 10a will come with seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drops.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News