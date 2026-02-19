

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production logged a renewed contraction in the final quarter of 2025, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reversing a 2.0 percent growth in the third quarter. Moreover, this was the first decline since the second quarter of 2024.



Energy supply production was 12.9 percent lower, and the annual growth in manufacturing output moderated to 0.5 percent from 11.8 percent. Similarly, mining and quarrying production rose at a slower pace of 0.5 percent versus an 11.8 percent growth in the third quarter.



Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, dropped 0.3 percent annually in the December quarter, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in the prior quarter.



