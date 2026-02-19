London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LSEG Launches Model-as-a-Service

LSEG launches Model-as-a-Service and welcomes Societe Generale to its model marketplace

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / LSEG today launched Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), a new capability that enables financial institutions to host, distribute and analyse models through a secure and governed marketplace. Societe Generale has joined LSEG's model marketplace as a provider of advanced analytical models, making a set of its flagship datasets and analytics available to both firms' clients.

As part of the partnership, seven Societe Generale datasets and analytics will be available via LSEG's model marketplace, covering Fixed Income, FX, ESG, and Equities. Clients will be able to access Societe Generale's flagship datasets and analytics alongside LSEG's own analytics, all through a single, integrated experience.

Through LSEG's strategic partnership with Microsoft, MaaSenablesportfolio managers, risk teams and other market participantsto access datasets, analytics & models from multiple providers securely, and at scale, without the need for additional integration.

For institutions, MaaS offers a secure, scalable route to commercialization; turning proprietary analytics into scalable and value-driven solutions, whilst reducing infrastructure, compliance, and go-to-market overhead. Powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors, MaaS also delivers models directly into LSEG's partners' AI ecosystems, such as the availability of LSEG's MCP connector in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Aysegul Erdem, Head of Modelling Solutions, LSEG, said:

"We are excited to onboard Societe Generale as one of our partners and provide them a trusted route to market which allows their data and analytics to be distributed, discovered, and adopted across institutions. By combining partner models with LSEG's trusted data and our global infrastructure, we are driving innovation and advancing the transformation of the financial model ecosystem."

Philippe Dufay, Head of Data & Research Sales, Global Markets, Societe Generale, said:

"We are truly enthusiastic to partner with LSEG. This collaboration is a unique opportunity to bring our proprietary datasets and advanced analytics into a powerful platform, creating even greater value for our shared clients."

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said:

"LSEG's Model-as-a-Service offering is an important step forward in helping financial institutions harness the power of advanced analytics and AI. Through Microsoft's strategic partnership with LSEG, we're giving financial institutions a streamlined path to better insights and accelerating innovation across the industry."

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

