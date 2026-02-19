

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released operational statistics for January under the Trump administration's border security policies, which shows border enforcement reaching historic levels.



'For the ninth consecutive month, CBP has delivered historic results-Border Patrol apprehensions are down 96% from the previous administration's monthly average,' said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. 'This historic reduction reflects the dedication of our agents and officers to securing our borders, protecting our communities, and upholding the rule of law.'



The Office of Field Operations and U.S. Border Patrol together have carried out 34,626 encounters nationwide. It is 91 percent below the peak of the Biden administration's 370,883.



Border Patrol agents made 6,070 apprehensions on the southwest border, which is 96 percent lower than the monthly average of the previous administration, and less than what was apprehended in six days in January 2025.



196 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border is 96 percent lower than the daily average under the previous administration.



No one was released on parole for the ninth consecutive month, CBP said in a press release.



In January 2026, CBP encountered 34,626 illegal aliens crossing U.S. borders at and between ports of entry nationwide. It marks a 13 percent increase from December 2025, but a 58 percent decrease from January 2025. Nationwide encounters averaged 1,117 per day, 58 percent lower than the 2,628 daily average from January 2025.



Along the southwest border, CBP encountered 9,726 illegal aliens, an 84 percent decrease from January 2025. Border Patrol apprehended 6,070 illegal aliens on the southwest border, a 79 percent decrease from January 2025.



CBP also provided data on its fight against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.



In January, CBP seized 785 pounds of fentanyl.



Combined seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana increased 15 percent from December.



CBP, which plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law and supporting economic security, said it processed $267 billion in imports in January, and identified $27.8 billion in duties for collection.



From January 20, 2025, through January 31, 2026, CBP assessed $253.3 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees.



CBP also detailed efforts targeting forced labor and counterfeit goods.



In January, CBP stopped 530 shipments valued at more than $29.94 million for potential forced labor violations, and seized 2,190 shipments containing counterfeit goods valued at more than $355.7 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News