

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $869 million, or $3.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $9.611 billion from $8.508 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $656 Mln. vs. $869 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $3.19 last year. -Revenue: $9.611 Bln vs. $8.508 Bln last year.



