

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) now projects net income attributable to company for fiscal 2026 to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion. The company said its sustained investment in research and development throughout the cycle is yielding measurable results as it moves toward launching a wide range of innovative products and solutions across all business segments.



For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $656 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $869 million, or $3.19 per share, last year. Revenue rose 13.0% to $9.611 billion from $8.508 billion last year.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are up 3.88 percent to $616.06.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



