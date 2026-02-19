Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. The TSX Venture 50 Ranking is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on the TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50 Ranking showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers. In 2025, Prospector Metals Corp.'s share price appreciated 1,130% and market capitalization grew 3,122%, which positioned the Company as seventh overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list.

Dr. Robert Carpenter, CEO and Co-Chairman stated: "Thanks to the TSX Venture for this great recognition, this is a reflection of our team's dedication to excellence in the corporate arena as well as the technical aspects of our business. Our success in the market is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to the Prospector business model of discovering high quality gold deposits."

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Prospector currently has over $42 million in cash and cash equivalents. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Historical mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

