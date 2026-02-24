Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced that it has been selected for the PDAC Core Shack. Prospector will be presenting during Session A at Booth: #3118 on Sunday March 1st and Monday March 2nd and will be exhibiting its highlight drill core from its newly discovered TESS Zone at its ML Project, which included results of 44m of 13.79g/t Au, 1.89% Cu and 38.08 g/t Ag (1).

Two boxes of drill core from hole ML25-031 in the new TESS zone discovery on the ML Project will be displayed at the PDAC Core Shack. ML25-031 was the first hole drilled into the TESS target and intercepted a previously unknown high-grade gold and copper zone from 62 - 106m downhole; returning 44m of 13.79g/t Au, 1.89% Cu and 38.08 g/t Ag (1). This intercept consisted of an upper, sulfide rich, zone with disseminated to massive arsenopyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite within calc-silicate to vuggy silicified and clay altered rocks with strongly Au-Ag-Cu Cu values (14m of 4.60 g/t Au, 3.76 g/t Cu, & 74.23 g/t Ag from 62m depth(1)) and a lower, pervasively calc-silicate altered zone with black sulfidic fractures, disseminated arsenopyrite - pyrrhotite - chalcopyrite, coarse Bi-Te minerals, local visible gold, and significantly elevated Au (24.65m of 21.93 g/t Au, 1.14% Cu, and 25.58 g/t Ag from 81.35m depth(1)). The displayed core will represent both the upper and lower styles of TESS zone mineralization.

In addition to the TESS zone, select pieces of drill core from the Skarn Ridge and Rubble targets will also be available for viewing. Company geologists will be onsite to discuss the technical aspects of the ML Project and initial plans for the 2026 exploration program.



Figure 1: ML25-031 from 62.36 - 70.71 in the upper TESS zone with sample intervals and gold and copper grades. Red arrows mark the beginning of the sample intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/284972_03e694e4e40ae843_002full.jpg





Figure 2: ML25-031 from 96.15 - 105.05 in the lower TESS zone with sample intervals and gold grades. Red arrows mark the beginning of the sample intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/284972_03e694e4e40ae843_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Visible gold and associated minerals from 104 - 105m in ML25-031

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/284972_03e694e4e40ae843_004full.jpg

(1)See the Company's News Release dated Oct. 1, 2025

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Historical mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to,the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects, including the ML Project, and the timing related thereto of the drill program, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Prospector Metals Corp.