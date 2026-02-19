

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Targa Resources of $545 million compared to $351 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.34 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.12 billion, last year. Total revenues were $4.06 billion, compared to $4.41 billion, last year.



For 2026, Targa estimates full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion. For the first quarter of 2026, the company intends to recommend to Board an increase to quarterly common dividend to $1.25 per common share or $5.00 per common share annualized.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Targa shares are down 0.23 percent to $227.09.



