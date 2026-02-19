

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $315.45 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $305.12 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479.80 million or $3.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $7.841 billion from $6.553 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $315.45 Mln. vs. $305.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $7.841 Bln vs. $6.553 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News