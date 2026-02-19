

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. (CDNAF, CDNTF, CTC.TO, CTC-A.TO), a Canadian retail conglomerate, on Thursday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders declined to C$211 million from C$385.4 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were C$3.96 versus C$6.54 last year.



Normalized net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$238.3 million from C$181 million in the previous year.



Normalized earnings per share were C$4.47 vereus earnings per share of C$3.24 last year.



EBITDA decreased to C$598.6 million from C$741.2 million in the previous year.



However, normalized EBITDA increased to C$629.5 million from C$536.4 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to C$4.55 billion from C$4.20 billion in the previous year.



The Board of Directors on February 18 declared a dividend of $1.80 per share, payable on June 1 to shareholders of record as of April 30.



Canadian Tire is 1.28% higher at C$184.74 on the Tornoto Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News