

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $84.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $78.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.8 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $84.3 Mln. vs. $78.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year.



