

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Etsy Inc (ETSY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $110.73 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $129.90 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $881.63 million from $852.16 million last year.



Etsy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $110.73 Mln. vs. $129.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $881.63 Mln vs. $852.16 Mln last year.



