

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) initiated its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2026in a range of $10.85 to $11.15 per share, without ASU 2016-09 tax benefits, reflecting expectations for modest sales growth and improved earnings.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, POOL is trading on the Nasdaq at $241.98, down $13.35 or 5.23 percent.



