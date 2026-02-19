

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output rebounded in December, data from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.



Construction output grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.5 percent fall in November.



Data showed that construction of building grew 0.9 percent and that of civil engineering moved up 2.3 percent. Specialised construction activities logged a monthly growth of 0.6 percent.



However, production in construction fell 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, following November's 1.4 percent decrease.



Construction output in the EU27 grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis and remained flat from a year ago in December.



