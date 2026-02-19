

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $416 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $6.981 billion from $6.341 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



