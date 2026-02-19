Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q4 and Annual 2025 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2025. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.PolarisREI.com and have been posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The dollar figures below are denominated in US Dollars unless noted otherwise.

HIGHLIGHTS

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 consolidated energy production increased by 1% when compared to the same quarter in 2024, while annual consolidated energy production was 810,731 MWh for the year ended December 31, 2025 versus 764,756 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company generated $80.5 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $75.8 million in the same period in 2024. Revenue increase is mainly attributable to the addition to the Company's portfolio of Punta Lima Wind Farm in March 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $56.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $55.0 million in the same period in 2024.

Net loss attributable to shareholders, was $2.7 million or $(0.13) per share - basic for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net earnings of $3.0 million or $0.14 per share - basic in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company generated $35.2 million in net cash flow from operating activities, ending with a cash position of $93.2 million, including restricted cash of $4.6 million.

In January 2025 the company settled four (4) of its outstanding credit facilities. The early settlement was part of the terms and purpose of the Green Bonds issued on December 3, 2024 and part of the Company's debt optimization strategy to reduce borrowing costs.

On March 3, 2025, the Company announced the closing of an Equity Capital Contribution Agreement ("ECCA") with respect to Punta Lima Wind Farm LLC ("PLWF" or the "Project"), an onshore wind facility with a nameplate capacity of 26.0 MW located in the Municipality of Naguabo, Puerto Rico. The Project is subject to a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with a term through 2044, with a current contract price of $149.14 per MWh. The PPA includes a variable price inflator during the first 11 years, after which the price resets to $129.36 per MWh and resumes annual escalations. The transaction was completed using a tax-equity structure, under which Polaris operates the Project, while Santander Bank N.A. ("Santander"), retains a tax-equity interest. The equity capital contribution under the ECCA amounted to $20 million.

On August 11 2025, Polaris completed the submission of the Battery Energy Storage System Standard Offer ("BESS") Agreement to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau ("PREB"). On September 30, 2025, PREB directed the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") to file the executed agreement within five days of receiving approval from the Financial Oversight and Management Board ("FOMB"). Since that time, Polaris has continued to actively engage with PREPA and PREB to respond to requests and procedural requirements as part of the ongoing regulatory review process. While the timing of final approvals remains subject to regulatory processes outside of the Company's control, management remains constructive on the project's progress. Upon receipt of all required approvals, the BESS project is expected to advance to construction, which is currently estimated to take approximately 12 months, after which Polaris would be entitled to receive monthly fixed and performance-based payments for providing energy storage, capacity and grid support services.

The Company remains focused on maintaining a quarterly dividend. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared and paid $12.6 million in dividends. The Company has declared and will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding common share on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW







Three Months Ended Year Ended (Expressed inthousands of USD, unless otherwise indicated) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Energy production Consolidated Power MWh 197,208 195,797 810,731 764,756 Financials Total revenue $ 19,514 $ 18,779 $ 80,480 $ 75,773 Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners $ 5,821 $ (2,792 ) $ (2,746 $ 2,990 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,225 $ 13,566 $ 56,517 $ 55,042 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 6,002 $ 9,079 $ 35,243 $ 35,054 Per share Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners - basicand diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 $ 0.14 Dividends declared percommon share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA per share- basic $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 2.68 $ 2.60 Balance Sheet As at December 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Total cash andcash equivalents (Restricted and Unrestricted) $ 93,200 $ 217,882 Total current assets $ 103,258 $ 228,563 Total assets $ 535,569 $ 662,105 Current andLong-term debt $ 217,344 $ 328,349 Total liabilities $ 292,692 $ 402,579

During the year ended ended December 31, 2025, power production was 810,731 MWh compared to 764,756 MWh in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher production in Peru and Ecuador resulting from favorable hydrology and strong plant availability, as well as incremental production from the Punta Lima wind facility in Puerto Rico. These increases were partially offset by lower production in Nicaragua due to normalized geothermal output and reduced realized generation in the Dominican Republic, mainly attributable to higher curtailment levels.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, quarterly consolidated power production was similar to the same period in 2024 despite the addition on PLWF, primarily reflecting lower generation in Nicaragua and increased curtailment in the Dominican Republic.

In Nicaragua, fourth quarter 2025 production was lower compared to same period in 2024, primarily due to reduced output from cycling wells, and natural decline of the steamfield.

Consolidated production in Peru for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was in line with the comparative period in 2024 due to greater water availability at both 8 de Agosto and El Carmen, partially offsetting a lower hydrology resource for Canchayllo.

In Ecuador, fourth quarter 2025 production increased compared to the prior-year period, driven by favorable hydrological conditions and high plant availability at San José de Minas. Similar to Peru, generation in Ecuador is highly seasonal, with production typically increasing during the rainy season, which generally runs from October-November through May-June.

In the Dominican Republic, production at the Canoa 1 facility decreased during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. While the repowering project completed in 2024 has improved plant efficiency, higher levels of curtailment during the quarter limited realized generation despite adequate solar resource availability.

In Panama, production at the Vista Hermosa I and II solar plants was modestly higher than the comparative period in 2024, reflecting stable operations and consistent irradiation levels during the quarter.

In Puerto Rico, production at the Punta Lima wind facility was modest, primarily due to lower wind resource availability during the quarter.

"Our 2025 operating results reflect the diversification and resilience of our operating assets", said Marc Murnaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Renewable Energy. "We delivered higher consolidated production, Revenue and EBITDA year over year, supported by strong performance in Peru and the contribution from the Punta Lima wind facility following its acquisition in March. We are actively advancing our project development pipeline on numerous fronts and look forward to progressing key initiatives while maintaining disciplined capital and cost allocation and operational reliability".

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW) and an onshore wind farm (26 MW).

