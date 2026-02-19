New chemistry reduces barriers to scaling single-cell studies across research settings

Launch planned for March 2026, available across Evercode Whole Transcriptome product line

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA), and the leading provider of scalable and accessible single-cell sequencing solutions today announced the launch of the new Evercode Whole Transcriptome v4 product line, delivering expanded scalability, higher sensitivity and a simplified workflow for single-cell RNA sequencing.

Evercode v4 supports extraordinary scalability of up to five million cells and 384 samples in a single run, enabling researchers to design large studies while maintaining sample resolution. The upgraded chemistry increases gene detection per cell while requiring fewer sequencing reads, helping reduce overall sequencing costs.

A new magnetic bead-based workflow replaces centrifugation steps and increases cell recovery by up to 75%, allowing researchers to generate more data from limited or precious samples. The streamlined process reduces hands-on time and pipetting steps and is designed to support laboratory automation, making the system accessible to laboratories with varying levels of single-cell experience.

Additionally, Evercode v4 eliminates off-target reads, enabling higher gene detection per cell even at lower sequencing depths and lower costs than other solutions. With higher sensitivity, Evercode v4 delivers higher biological resolution for researchers studying rare cell types or lowly expressed genes.

Evercode Whole Transcriptome v4 chemistry is available across the Evercode Whole Transcriptome product line, including Evercode Fixation and experiments processed through Parse's GigaLab.

"Our goal from the beginning was to provide the research community with single cell technology that is scalable, accessible, and high-performing," said Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Parse Biosciences. "Evercode v4 reflects years of work and direct feedback from customers, delivering a leap forward in cell recovery and sensitivity combined with a simpler workflow."

Evercode Whole Transcriptome v4 is planned to begin shipping in March 2026.

To learn more about the new chemistry, visit Parse at the upcoming AGBT meeting (Duval Room) or register for Parse's upcoming webinar on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM Pacific:

https://resources.parsebiosciences.com/evercode-wt-v4.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN Company, is a global life sciences leader whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development and the immune system. For more information, visit www.parsebiosciences.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life.

