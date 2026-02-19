Regentis Biomaterials Ltd: Regentis Biomaterials Appoints Dr. Galit Reske as Chief Medical Officer: Brings Strong Track Record of Success in Cartilage Repair

Dr. Reske has proven leadership in clinical development and regulatory affairs following key role in FDA approval of cartilage repair product Agili-C leading to CartiHeal's $330 million acquisition

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., ("Regentis" or the "Company") (NYSE American:RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Galit Reske, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Reske brings extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and global clinical operations across the United States, Europe, and Israel, with a particular focus on cartilage repair and osteochondral treatments.

From 2017 to 2026, Dr. Reske served as Director of Clinical Operations at CartiHeal, where she played a central role in the clinical and regulatory advancement of Agili-C, a novel cartilage and osteochondral repair implant. During her tenure, she led the company's IDE Pivotal Study, managing clinical trials across more than 30 sites in the U.S., Europe, and Israel, and oversaw all aspects of clinical operations, clinical regulations, data management, and medical writing.

Dr. Reske was instrumental in securing U.S. FDA approval of Agili-C in 2022, as well as managing regulatory submissions and interactions in the European Union and Israel. Her leadership contributed directly to CartiHeal's successful acquisition by Smith+Nephew in 2023 for $330 million.

Prior, she held senior clinical positions including Manager of Clinical Department at TechnoSTAT, where she managed global Phase I-IV clinical studies across multiple therapeutic areas for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. She also served as Medical Product Specialist at Biovo Technologies and Clinical Trials Manager at CRO Consultants. Dr. Reske holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Reske to Regentis," said Dr. Ehud Geller, CEO and Executive Chairman of Regentis. "She brings a clear and demonstrated track record of success in cartilage and osteo therapies-from clinical development and pivotal trials through complex regulatory submissions and interactions that have resulted in global approvals, including with the U.S. FDA. Her experience is directly aligned with Regentis' mission as we advance GelrinC's clinical and commercial strategy."

"With all her experience, we expect Dr. Reske to play a leadership role in shaping our responsiveness to orthopedic surgeons' needs, our support of planned marketing and sales introductions in Europe, and conference presentations," Dr. Geller added.

Dr. Reske commented, "GelrinC represents a true breakthrough in regenerative medicine. Based on the clinical data generated to date, GelrinC has the potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes for patients with cartilage defects while offering a compelling value proposition for clinicians and healthcare systems. I am excited to join Regentis at this important stage and to help advance GelrinC toward FDA approval, broader clinical adoption, and commercial success."

About GelrinC

Regentis' lead product, GelrinC, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel synchronized erosion and resorbable implant for the treatment of painful injuries to focal articular knee cartilage. As an innovative regenerative medical product, GelrinC offers an unprecedented solution that gives surgeons and payers an off-the-shelf, ready to use, simple to perform, reliable, and cost-effective procedure that provides patients with a single, 10-minute procedure, faster recovery, sustained pain relief, and functional improvement for 5 years based on clinical study results to date. No effective off-the-shelf, ready to use treatment for focal knee cartilage defects is currently available on the market. GelrinC has CE Mark approval in the European Union and is now being evaluated in a pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study, which has completed over 50% enrollment.

About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and include beliefs regarding Regentis' market positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on Regentis' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of GelrinC or any future product candidate, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for of GelrinC or any future product candidate, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to accurately identify demand for product candidates; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain FDA approval for of GelrinC or any future product candidate and obtain and maintain regulatory approval; our ability to obtain market acceptance of of GelrinC or any future product candidate from the medical community and third-party payors; our plans relating to the further development of GelrinC or any future product candidate, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our dependence on third parties; our financial performance and our ability to repay our loans and debts; and our ability to negotiate favorable terms in any collaboration, licensing or other arrangements into which we may enter and perform our obligations under such collaborations. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Regentis, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Regentis undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

acarlquist@medicavp.com

