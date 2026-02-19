

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Denmark remained somewhat less negative in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -13.1 in February from -13.4 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest reading since January 2025.



The almost unchanged consumer confidence was mainly due to the decline in the indicator for the family's current financial situation. Meanwhile, the indicators on the assessment of and expectations for Denmark's current and future economic situation have improved, the survey said.



The index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -0.8 from -1.5 in January.



Households expect prices to increase slightly more slowly over the next year than they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News