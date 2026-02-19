Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Zimbabwe Mining Forum: Perception vs Reality Highlights Video

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") was delighted to host the Zimbabwe Mining Forum on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the Radisson Collection Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town, bringing together around 150 mining professionals, investors, and government officials for a breakfast discussion on the country's mining sector.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 2026 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, featured a keynote address by Mr Pfungwa Kunaka, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, alongside remarks from Mr George Guvamatanga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

The event, chaired by Victor Gapare, also included a panel moderated by Michael Rawlinson, Non-Executive Director of Gold Fields, brought operational perspectives to the mornings discussion. Panelists included Mark Learmonth (Caledonia Mining), Alex Mhembere (Zimplats), Fungai Makoni (Mimosa Mining), Colin Chibafa (Valterra Platinum), Bernard Pryor (Karo Mining), and Alex Gorman (Kavango Resources).

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We were delighted to host the Zimbabwe Mining Forum and facilitate such a substantive dialogue between government and industry. The message from Zimbabwe's most senior officials was clear: the country is open for business. Caledonia has long believed in Zimbabwe's potential, and events like this demonstrate that the gap between perception and reality is closing fast."

Caledonia was honoured to facilitate this important dialogue. Please see below a video of the highlights: https://youtu.be/Kko23rD2ucs

