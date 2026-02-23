Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Interim Funding Facility Update Appointment of Stanbic and CBZ as Co Lead Arrangers

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") provides a further update on the interim funding facility forming part of the funding strategy announced in January 2026.

As previously disclosed, in November 2025 Caledonia launched a process to arrange an interim funding facility of up to US$150 million with a consortium of Zimbabwean and South African commercial banks (the "Interim Funding Facility"), intended to support the development of the Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe.

Following encouraging engagement with participating banks, management, together with its advisors, has now carefully reviewed all submissions received and evaluated the alternatives proposed. After this assessment, Caledonia has appointed Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe (a member of Standard Bank Group) and CBZ Bank Limited as co-lead arrangers for the Interim Funding Facility.

The Company expects the Interim Funding Facility to be in place by mid-2026, subject to customary lender processes and approvals.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The appointment of Stanbic and CBZ as co-lead arrangers represents an important step in executing the funding strategy we set out in January.

"We believe this facility, together with our hedging programme, the proceeds from the Convertible Notes Offering and internal cash generation from Blanket Mine will provide additional financial flexibility as we continue to advance our growth plans."

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: Caledonia's expectations with regard to entering into the Interim Funding Facility, raising the project finance necessary to construct the Bilboes gold project and ensuring Caledonia has the necessary financial capacity to complete the Bilboes gold project. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the successful implementation of mine plans, the establishment of estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of minerals which are mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, the representativeness of mineralization being accurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital availability and accuracy of estimated operating costs, obtaining required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and Caledonia's experience of project development in Zimbabwe and other factors.

To the extent any forward-looking information herein constitutes a financial outlook or future oriented financial information, any such statement is made as of the date hereof and included herein to provide prospective investors with an understanding of the Company's plans and assumptions. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company's title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Caledonia's results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the last completed financial year, reports on Form 6-K for the most recently completed three and six month periods and the future reports that it may file from time to time with the SEC.Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/interim-funding-facility-update-appointment-of-stanbic-and-cbz-as-co-lead-arrange-1139782