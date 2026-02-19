Jiuzi Holdings Inc.: Jiuzi Holdings in Discussions with Private Investors to Expand Fundraising, Plans to Increase Scale to $100 Million at No Less Than $2 Per Share, Building on Completed $60 Million Private Placement

HANGZHOU, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the "Company") today announced that, following the completion of the $60 million initial strategic financing round on February 13, 2026, it is actively engaged in discussions with multiple existing and potential private investment institutions to further expand the private placement offering. Based on preliminary discussion plans, the proposed expansion aims to raise up to $100 million at a price of no less than $2 per share, to accelerate the deepening implementation and ecosystem expansion of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy.

According to the Company, since the completion of the initial $60 million private placement, the institutional building capabilities and capital deployment efficiency demonstrated by the DAT strategy have continued to attract significant market attention. Multiple investment institutions that participated in the initial round have expressed clear interest in additional subscriptions, while several new investors have initiated internal due diligence processes with the intention of joining this expanded round. The parties are currently engaged in in-depth discussions regarding specific terms, including the expanded scale, lock-up periods, and asset delivery methods.

The Company indicated that the successful closing of this expanded financing would enable Jiuzi to achieve critical breakthroughs in the following dimensions:

• Expansion of treasury asset scale: The new funds, to be injected in the form of equivalent crypto assets, will significantly strengthen the Company's digital asset reserves, enhancing the treasury's carrying capacity and rebalancing flexibility under varying market conditions;

• Optimization of asset allocation structure: Leveraging the partner institutions' expertise in risk pricing, on-chain allocation, and duration management, the Company will further enhance the structural depth and counter-cyclical resilience of its treasury;

• Acceleration of on-chain application deployment: Building on the partners' technical expertise in multi-chain ecosystem deployment, cross-chain protocol integration, and liquidity routing, Jiuzi will expedite the test deployment of cross-chain asset management interfaces and the substantive implementation of on-chain financial applications;

• Improvement of treasury governance framework: The Company will continue to develop institutional prototypes across dimensions such as digital asset admission standards, on-chain audit procedures, risk exposure limit management, and compliant custody pathways, establishing a replicable governance architecture for larger-scale, higher-frequency asset allocation.

Jiuzi's management emphasized that this expansion plan reflects the strong recognition by professional institutional investors of the Company's strategic direction, execution cadence, and governance capabilities. As the digital asset market infrastructure continues to accelerate its evolution, the Company will maintain its philosophy of openness and collaboration, working jointly with partners to advance treasury structure optimization, on-chain application implementation, and governance process automation.

The Company cautions that the relevant discussions are ongoing, and the specific scale, offering price, and final terms of the expanded financing remain subject to uncertainty. Definitive information will be disclosed in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

