Intertek CEA has acquired German PV inspection specialist Aerial PV Inspection GmbH (AePVI) to expand high-speed drone and ground-based quality assurance for utility-scale solar assets across Europe.Intertek has purchased AePVI, a German company that provides high-speed drone and ground-based inspection solutions for solar systems, to expand its quality assurance services for the solar sector. Intertek said AePVI's technologies deliver high-precision inspection and diagnostic data across large-scale solar assets, helping operators detect module defects caused by weather, transport, or installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...