

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) said, Colm Deasy, currently CFO, will move into an operational role as Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, based in Vietnam and effective 10 April 2026. Laura Crespi, currently Regional CFO, Europe Middle East and Africa is promoted with effect from 10 April 2026 to the role of Group CFO, and will join the Intertek Board as an Executive Director and the Group Executive Committee.



André Lacroix, CEO, said: 'Colm has been with the Group for over 9 years. I am looking forward to working with Laura to take Intertek to greater heights and seizing the exciting growth opportunities ahead, capitalising on our science-based customer excellence advantage.'



Shares of Intertek are trading at 3,688.00 pence, down 0.86%.



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