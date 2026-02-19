Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALFNL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, presents its financial agenda for 2026.

Events Dates* 2025 annual results April 15th 2026 Annual General Meeting (Montpellier) June 17th 2026 2026 half-year results October 27th 2026

*Press releases will be published after the close of the stock market

The calendar is provided for information purposes only and may be subject to modification.

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region of France, developing plant-based drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to bring new, safer and more effective natural therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, NFL-101, is a standardized tobacco leaf extract protected by three patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers wishing to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL). The company is qualified as an "Innovative Company" eligible for FCPI investment. More information on www.nflbiosciences.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219628385/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com