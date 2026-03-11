€500,000 loan with a 36-month repayment deferral

Financial support to prepare the submission of the Phase 2 clinical trial application for NFL-102 expected in mid-2026

Strengthening of NFL Biosciences' non-dilutive financial resources

Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative botanical drugs for the treatment of addiction, today announces that it has secured a €500,000 loan granted by Bpifrance.

This non-dilutive financing, which was not initially anticipated, is intended to support the preparation of the Phase 2 clinical trial application for NFL-102, expected in mid-2026. NFL-102 is a drug candidate that has demonstrated, in a preclinical mouse model study conducted by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), a unique action on the underlying mechanisms involved in the persistence of nicotine addiction. The study notably highlighted the ability of NFL-102 to normalize CREB activity, a transcription factor recognized as a major regulator of tobacco addiction.

Bruno Lafont, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of NFL Biosciences, said: "We warmly thank Bpifrance for its renewed confidence and continued support for the development of NFL Biosciences. This new loan represents additional non-dilutive support for the Company."

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) developing botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to provide new natural therapeutic solutions that are safer and more effective for people worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries. NFL-101 and NFL-102 are standardized tobacco leaf extracts protected by four patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who wish to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate intended to reduce alcohol consumption, and has a drug development program targeting cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences' shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311333181/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com