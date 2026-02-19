Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKZH | ISIN: SE0001664707 | Ticker-Symbol: T9R
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 09:23
42,380 Euro
-2,22 % -0,960
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,24044,04019.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 17:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catena AB: Catena acquires a major Nordic logistics property portfolio and gains a foothold in Finland

Catena has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of logistics properties from Urban Partners for approximately SEK 8,8 billion. The portfolio comprises 20 properties in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

19 February 2026 5:00 p.m. CET

On 22 December 2025, Catena announced that a letter of intent relating to the acquisition had been signed. Following the usual due diligence, the parties have now signed an acquisition agreement. The vendor is Urban Partners on behalf of its funds NIP, NSF III, NSF IV och NSF V.

The lettable area in the portfolio acquired totals 612,000 m². The land area amounts to just over 1,300,000 m², of which approximately 70,000 m² consists of building rights. The acquisition is being undertaken as a corporate transaction with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 8,8 billion, subject to deductions for deferred tax. The acquisition is being financed with internal funds and external credit facilities.

The tenants in the portfolio acquired include companies such as Dagab, Dahl and Tokmanni. The occupancy rate is approximately 96.5 percent, and the average lease term is approximately 11 years. The properties in the portfolio are expected, fully let, to generate total annual net operating income of approximately SEK 483 million.

"Catena's position in the Nordic logistics property market is now even stronger and we are pleased to be moving into Finland. The acquisition improves our range of high-quality modern properties and expands both our geographical presence and our customer base. We are looking forward to getting to know the customers that operate in the facilities and we hope to enter into rewarding partnerships in which we can support their needs and develop together," says Catena's CEO, Jörgen Eriksson.

The Swedish logistics properties in the acquisition represent a value of SEK 6,45 billion and a total lettable area of 444,000 m². The portfolio acquired also includes a Danish logistics property with a value of SEK 250 million and a total lettable area of 15,500 m². The properties in Finland, which is a new market for Catena, represent a value of SEK 2,1 billion and a total lettable area of 152,500 m².

The transfer date is 1 April 2026. The acquisition also means that Catena's four regions will become five with the addition of Region Finland (this will be reflected in the segment reporting from 1 April 2026).

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, tel. +46 (0)730 70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se
Magnus Thagg, CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 425 90 33 magnus.thagg@catena.se
Johan Franzén, Head of Property, tel. +46 (0)73 089 9282 johan.franzen@catena.se
Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

Overview, properties acquired in Sweden

PropertyMunicipality
Lundby 2:11Håbo
Viby 19:1Upplands-Bro
Hagalund 1:34Enköping
Hagalund 1:35Enköping
Tveta-Valsta 4:10Södertälje
Aspestahult 1:9Eskilstuna
Mobilkranen 7Örebro
Stödstorp 2:35Vaggeryd
Örja 1:23Landskrona
Kronan 5Landskrona
Hyllinge 36:326Åstorp
Kronoslätt 1:11 Staffanstorp

Overview, properties acquired in Finland

PropertyMunicipality
Moreenikatu 5Mäntsälä
Ilvesvuorenkatu 8Nurmijärvi
Rahtiraitti 11Sipoo
Kurikantie 200Pirkkala
Kurikantie 202Pirkkala
Aviatie 2Turku
Polarpakintie 4Hämeenlinna

Overview, properties acquired in Denmark

PropertyMunicipality
Køge EgedesvejKøge

This is information that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contacts for publication at the aforementioned time.

About Catena
Catena is a listed property company that sustainably develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities through collaboration. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future flows of goods. The overarching objective is to generate a strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 31 December 2025, the properties had a total value of SEK 44.5 billion. Catena shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.