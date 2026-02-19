Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A2PF3K | ISIN: US35137L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: FO5
Tradegate
19.02.26 | 18:19
48,000 Euro
+0,42 % +0,200
19.02.2026
Fox Corporation Announces It Will Match U.S. Government's $1,000 Contribution To "Trump Accounts" Children's Retirement Program

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today announced that it will match the U.S. government's one-time $1,000 contribution to the "Trump Accounts" children's retirement savings account program for eligible U.S. employees, underscoring the Company's continued support for the financial well-being of employees and their families.

Scheduled to launch in July of this year, "Trump Accounts" are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children designed to jumpstart their financial future. Through this pilot program, a contribution of $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury will be made into a specified account for every child born in the U.S. between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

"This contribution match will help our employees provide a strong financial foundation for their children as they learn to save, invest and grow a healthy financial future," said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Fox Corporation.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allow us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

