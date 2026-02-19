Anzeige
Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for its 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2035

EASTON, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHBI), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced that it had extended its offer (the "Exchange Offer") to exchange up to $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 (the "Old Notes") for an equivalent amount of its 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Notes"). $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of Old Notes were issued and sold by the Company in November 2025 in a private offering.

The Exchange Offer, previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 18, 2026, will now expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 20, 2026, unless further extended. $58.0 million in aggregate principal amount, or approximately 97%, of the outstanding Old Notes were tendered in the Exchange Offer as of 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 18, 2026.

The terms of the exchange offer are set forth in a prospectus dated January 14, 2026. Copies of the prospectus and the other exchange offer documents may be obtained from the exchange agent:

UMB Bank, N.A.
Attn: Corporate Trust Officer/James Henry
5555 San Felipe, Suite 870
Houston, Texas 77056
Telephone: (512) 582-5851
Email: [email protected]
Facsimile (for eligible institutions only): (512) 582-5855

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any Old Notes or Exchange Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Old Notes and has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 33-292291), which was declared effective on January 14, 2026.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
