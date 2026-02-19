€36.7 million in Committed ARR

Confirmed Cash EBITDA Positive on a Quarterly Basis

Preliminary results non-audited financial information

MotorK plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, released today a trading update for the fourth quarter ("Q425") and full year ended December 31, 2025 ("FY25"), confirming the successful execution of its profit-first strategy.

In 2025, MotorK completed a decisive operational transformation, to unlock long-term operating scalability and profitability, and reset its financial baseline. This discipline is validated by the stability of the Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) and the achievement of Cash EBITDA positivity in the second half of the year, proving the structural sustainability of the business model.

Preliminary Financial Highlights

CARR: MotorK closed the year with a CARR of €36.7 million (vs. €36.6 million in FY24). This represents a sanitized, high-quality recurring revenue base that has proven resilient against market headwinds, serving as a fortified foundation for future scale.

FY25 Revenue reached (vs. €40.3 million in FY24), validating the mission-critical nature of the SparK platform. The revenue mix remains heavily weighted towards recurring streams, confirming the success of the Group's strategy to embed deep into customer workflows. Cash EBITDA: MotorK delivered a structural profitability shift, improving Cash EBITDA to negative €2.1 million for FY25, a dramatic improvement from negative €8.8 million in FY24. Crucially, the Group achieved positive Cash EBITDA on a quarterly basis throughout the second half of the year, confirming that the core business is now profitable and operationally efficient.

Outlook

Looking ahead, MotorK enters 2026 with a cash-positive operating model now proven and a robust €13 million pipeline, and is uniquely positioned to execute on geographic expansion and drive high-margin growth through its AI platform capabilities. Considering the above, the Board of Directors continues to evaluate various strategic opportunities and initiatives aimed at maximizing value for its shareholders.

MotorK will publish full FY 25 Preliminary Financial Results on March 5, 2026

Forward-looking information and disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with approximately 300 employees and offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

