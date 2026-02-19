

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has found that about 75 percent of people working in different fields feel burned out, a state where a person feels emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted because of constant stress.



The study, which surveyed thousands of employees from various industries, highlights how fast-paced work environments and daily pressures are affecting mental health. Experts say burnout happens when stress continues for a long time without proper rest or support. If ignored, it can lead to serious mental health problems like anxiety and depression.



Some of the main reasons behind burnout are long working hours, heavy workloads, and a lack of support from managers. People working in high-pressure jobs, especially in sectors like healthcare and education, reported even higher levels of stress and exhaustion.



Burnout does not just affect individuals; it also impacts companies. Employees who feel burned out are more likely to take frequent leave, work less efficiently, or even quit their jobs. This can reduce productivity and increase staff turnover for organizations.



Experts also suggest that individuals can take small but important steps to protect themselves from burnout, such as setting clear boundaries between work and personal life, taking regular breaks, staying physically active, and practicing relaxation techniques like mindfulness, which can help reduce stress. Talking to colleagues, friends, or supervisors about challenges can also make a big difference.



In short, the study is a reminder that burnout is a serious and widespread issue. With nearly 3 out of 4 people affected, it is important for workplaces and individuals to work together to build healthier and more supportive environments.



