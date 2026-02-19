

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Concerns are growing over a possible bird flu outbreak in South Jersey, as more dead geese and ducks continue to be discovered in residential areas, raising alarm among local communities.



While officials in neighboring Gloucester County have stated that the risk to the general public remains low, they are advising residents to avoid contact with any sick or dead birds. Despite these reassurances, the situation has unsettled many people, especially in Hainesport, Burlington County, where residents have been told they may have to handle the cleanup and disposal of the birds themselves.



At the same time, the Monmouth County Park System said on Tuesday that avian flu, commonly known as bird flu, is suspected in the region. Authorities are working closely with state wildlife experts to understand how widespread the issue may be. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact locations where the dead birds were found.



In Somerset County, dead geese were also reported near the Environmental Education Center off Lord Stirling Road in Basking Ridge and at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater. Officials did not disclose how many birds were discovered in these areas.



Meanwhile, in Gloucester County, Betty Park and Alcyon Park have been closed until further notice. This decision came after large numbers of sick and dying birds were reported near Alcyon Lake in Pitman, raising further concerns about a potential outbreak.



Bird flu, officially known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), is a respiratory disease that affects birds and is caused by Influenza A viruses. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the virus is often carried by wild birds such as ducks, gulls, and shorebirds. These birds may not show any signs of illness, but can still spread the virus to domestic poultry like chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News