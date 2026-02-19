Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Copper Announces Upsizing of Private Placement of Common Shares

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande") (TSX-V:ALGR)(OTC:KNDYF)(FRA:KM00) is pleased to announce that in response to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering") common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") originally announced on February 11, 2026.

The Upsized Offering raises the maximum aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares from $5,000,000 to up to $7,000,000. The Upsized Offering will now consist of up to 10,769,231 Shares at a price of $0.65 per Share.

The Upsized Offering will fund the next phase of exploration at the Company's 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, focused on a Phase II drill program. Phase I drilling at the Cerro Grande skarn intersected multiple stacked Cu-Au-Ag skarn horizons at depth, including skarn zones that had not been identified by historic drilling. The upcoming program will target expansion drilling at Cerro Grande and first-pass drilling along an approximately 6-kilometre prospective limestone corridor hosting multiple, undrilled, outcropping skarn targets.

In connection with the Upsized Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible finders (each, a "Finder") a cash commission equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from those purchasers introduced by such Finder and issue that number of common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Shares purchased by those purchasers introduced by such Finder. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire a Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.65 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Additionally, Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") is acting as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Upsized Offering. The Company shall pay Canaccord a corporate finance fee of $50,000 (the "Corporate Finance Fee") upon completion of the Upsized Offering. The Corporate Finance Fee may be settled through the issuance of Shares at a deemed price of $0.65 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Upsized Offering to fund exploration activities and expenses relating to the Adelita Project, including Phase II drilling at Cerro Grande and along the broader skarn corridor, as well as for the payment of additional operating costs and general working capital requirements.

Securities issued in the Upsized Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Upsized Offering. The Upsized Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate number of subscriptions. The Upsized Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company expects that certain insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") may participate in the Upsized Offering. The participation of Insiders may constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Upsized Offering, regulatory approvals for the Upsized Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

