Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. ("ReVolve" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares, which were previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the ticker symbol REVV.

ReVolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in North America. It currently has a portfolio of projects under development comprising more than 3,000 megawatts of power. To date, the Company has developed and sold more than 1,550 megawatts of projects.

"Renewable energy is one of the most important and dynamic industries in the world, and we are pleased to add ReVolve to our line-up of entrepreneurial companies operating in this sector," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "The CSE's low-fee structure and streamlined disclosure regime is ideal for renewable energy companies that need to focus on deploying capital on their projects."

"The CSE offers an efficient, cost-effective platform for emerging and growth-oriented companies and is a great fit for ReVolve," said CEO Myke Clark. "The listing is well aligned with our operating profile and strategic priorities, including the expansion of our renewable energy portfolio across North America."

