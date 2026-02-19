

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dropbox, Inc (DBX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $108.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $102.8 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dropbox, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.9 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $636.2 million from $643.6 million last year.



Dropbox, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $108.7 Mln. vs. $102.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $636.2 Mln vs. $643.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News