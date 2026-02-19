

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scopely, a mobile gaming company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Loom, the Istanbul-based studio behind the hit puzzle game Pixel Flow.



Launched in late 2025, the game has already attracted more than 10 million players worldwide and rapidly climbed the U.S. monthly top 20 grossing charts, making it the only casual game released in the past year to achieve this milestone.



While the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, the deal is structured with a multi-year, performance-based component that values Loom at over $1 billion.



Scopely's executives praised Loom's team for their speed, creativity, and early traction, describing the investment as part of the company's broader strategy to bring high-quality global studios into its ecosystem. Loom's leadership stated that the partnership will allow the studio to retain its creative independence while leveraging Scopely's expertise in scaling global gaming franchises.



The acquisition further strengthens Scopely's presence in Turkey, a rapidly growing hub for game development talent across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.



