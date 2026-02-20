

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.6755 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6680.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to nearly a 2-week low of 0.7015 and a 4-day low of 0.9613 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.7059 and 0.9657, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged down to 108.89 and 1.1808 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.41 and 1.1816, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.71 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.95 against the loonie, 107.00 against the yen and 1.16 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News