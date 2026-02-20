

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-week lows of 0.5938 against the U.S. dollar and 1.9795 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5972 and 1.9710, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 2-day low of 92.16 from Thursday's closing value of 92.59.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 2.01 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.



