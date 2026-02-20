

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback rose to near a 4-week high of 1.1741 against the euro and a 4-week high of 1.3433 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to a 9-day high of 155.34 against the yen and a 10-day high of 0.7762 against the franc.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 157.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the franc.



