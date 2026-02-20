Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 08:03
0,245 Euro
-5,95 % -0,016
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,26417:21
0,0000,00008:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 07:46 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Paris

Press Release

Lesquin, 20 February 2026, 7.30

NACON announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares
on Euronext Paris



Lesquin, 20 February 2026, Nacon (the "Company") announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to temporarily suspend trading in its shares on the Euronext Paris regulated (ISIN: FR0013482791) as of market opening today.

On 17 February 2026, the Company acknowledges the press release issued on the same date by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive ("BBI"), stating that as of today it is unable to proceed with the partial repayment of €43 million to the holders of bonds issued by BBI.

The Company announces today that this situation is having a significant impact on its own activities. The Company's liquidity position requires the rapid implementation of a financial restructuring with its creditors in order to ensure the continuity of its operations. The Company is considering the use of procedures aimed at facilitating the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the commercial court.

In light of the above, the Company announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend trading in its shares ISIN: FR0013482791 as of market opening today. It has also been decided to suspend the liquidity contract on Nacon's shares.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice is published by the Company, expected in the coming days.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M



OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M



WORKFORCE
More than 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • Nacon - CP 20.02.2026 Diffusion English

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.