TORONTO, CANADA, Feb 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail today announced that it is investing of almost C$30 million in a new state-of-the-art Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.The new HQ hosts Hitachi Rail's Global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Competence Centre, which provides the engineering and technical expertise around the world. This new announcement builds on a C$100 million commitment to develop SelTrac G9, the next generation of cutting-edge rail signalling technology from this new office.The new headquarters spans 125,000 sq. ft. across 5.5 floors will be the base for 1,100 Hitachi Rail employees and 100 paid interns. The office is located in Consilium Place in Toronto's Scarborough district and is due to open officially in summer 2026.As a LEED Silver and BOMA-certified building, the choice reflects Hitachi Rail's commitment to operating in environmentally friendly sites, in addition to providing sustainable rail solutions. The company is prioritising employee well-being by offering a gym, daycare and EV charging stations.The new office boosts Toronto's position as a hub for tech jobs and reinforces Canada's status as a growing leader in rail technology. The investment underlines Hitachi Rail's long-term commitment to Ontario and its position as the only Canadian domestics signalling provider."This C$30m investment reinforces our commitment to Ontario and builds on our rail technology leadership in Canada. Our new state-of-the-art office will attract the next generation of new tech talent to Hitachi Rail. It will also be the hub the next generation signalling technology that will increase capacity, improve reliability and reduce costs for transit systems around the world," said Arnaud Besse, Chief Operating Officer, Hitachi Rail Canada"I am proud to welcome Hitachi Rail's new headquarters to Scarborough-Guildwood. Hitachi Rail has already demonstrated strong leadership in advancing transit solutions across our city, and this investment builds on that important work. This new headquarters will strengthen our local economy, create meaningful jobs and opportunities for young people, and position Ontario at the forefront of next-generation rail innovation. Scarborough has waited a long time for real transit progress, and investments like this show what's possible when global partners choose to build, hire, and grow locally," said Andrea Hazell, MPP Scarborough-Guildwood.Rail Technology Leadership in TorontoSelTrac CBTC technology, developed from Toronto, is the solution of choice for complex urban rail systems around the world, including in London, Paris, New York, Dubai, Seoul, Singapore, and major Canadian cities like Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. This next generation CBTC technology being developed in Canada will integrate AI and 5G to deliver smarter, more efficient and more sustainable subway systems. For transit operators around the world, it will translate to lower operating costs, improved reliability, increased capacity and better journeys for passengers. For example, its resignalling of four London Underground lines led to a 33% increase in peak passenger capacity.Economic Growth and SkillsHitachi Rail's signalling business, centered in Toronto for almost 50 years, has brought billions of dollars into the Canadian economy by exporting its Seltrac CBTC systems to more than 100 metros in 40 cities globally.The company is also supporting the next generation of rail expertise through partnerships with post-secondary institutions. In 2025, Hitachi Rail signed an MoU with Ontario Tech University, to the development and direction of a first-of-its-kind Railway Engineering Specialization. Hitachi Rail's commitment to the future of rail jobs in Canada is underscored by the company's 100+ paid internship a year and its recognition as a Top Employer for Young People in Canada.Hitachi Rail is also the lead partner for the Ontario Line, North America's largest subway project, which will transform transit in Toronto [responsible for Rolling Stock, Signalling, Operations and Maintenance].Hitachi Rail's experience in Canada began in the 1970s when it invented and delivered the signalling technology behind the first ever driverless subway, Vancouver's SkyTrain.About Hitachi RailHitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation.With a turnover of more than (E)7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high-quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signalling, payment systems and smart operations.Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high-speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies.For more information, visit the hitachirail.com.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors-Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries-and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY 2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.